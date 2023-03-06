LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Students with disabilities in Okaloosa County have a chance to learn potential job opportunities to shape their future.

The Okaloosa County School District along with the Vision of Hope and the Hill School are hosting a Job-a-palooza on March 10.

Students in the ESE (Exceptional Student Education) program will learn about different companies, interact with potential employers and learn more about available community resources, self-advocacy, life and social skills.

Event Details:

March 10, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Laurel Hill School 8078 4th St, Laurel Hill, FL 32567



The district said the event will host local businesses and service organizations with potential job openings. Businesses will conduct meet and greets, work task demonstrations that someone might perform in the various jobs and even allow for hands-on participation.

Food trucks will be on-site during the event.

Vision of Hope is a nonprofit organization based in Pace, Fla. providing job skills training, employment placement, and internship opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental differences.

For more information, please contact Ashely Miller at millera2@okaloosaschools.com.