It’s peanut butter time in northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Thanksgiving spirit is showing through Okaloosa County with the final push for the Peanut Butter Challenge.

The food drive collects jars of various peanut butter every year to be donated to local food pantries to help feed families in need.

To take it a step further, the counties in Northwest Florida compete to bring in the most butter.

“Our goal this year is quite ambitious. We are hoping to collect a ton of peanut butter. That’s 2000 pounds!” said Jennifer Bearden with the University of Florida extension office.

Donations are accepted now until Thanksgiving Day, November 25.

Drop off locations in Okaloosa County:

Okaloosa County Extension Office , 3098 Airport Road in Crestview, Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 3098 Airport Road in Crestview, Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Okaloosa County Farm Bureau Office , 921 West James Lee Blvd. (Hwy. 90) in Crestview, Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 921 West James Lee Blvd. (Hwy. 90) in Crestview, Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Okaloosa County Administrative Building in Shalimar

How many peanuts are in a jar of peanut butter?

The National Peanut Board estimates 540 peanuts are used to make a 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.

Peanut farms make up 3,000 acres in Okaloosa County. Santa Rosa and Jackson are counties with the most peanut production.

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners says Team Okaloosa donated 1,838 pounds of peanut butter in 2020!

More upcoming events:

Food Drive, Inlet Beach Noember 13-20. Donation boxes located at Watersound Origins. (CANS AND NON PERISHIBLES)

Destin Harvest food distribution day, Northwest Florida fairgrounds Tuesday, November 16. (NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC)

For more information about the Peanut Butter Challenge, contact the Okaloosa County Extension Office at (850) 689-5850.