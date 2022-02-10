OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — The Island Pier on Okaloosa Island says the locals that come to fish are big fans of Busch Light beer. For a limited time, their social media claimed Busch Latte will be served in cans at the pier shop.

General manager Eric Brown said the shop distributor got a shipment of the limited edition beer and they will have it for as long as they can keep it in stock and it sells.

“They are going to love it. The viral setting in social media they call Busch light Busch Latte so they have a nifty little bottle now,” said Brown.

The Busch Latte is the same beer as the Busch Light, just in a bottle meant to post on newsfeeds. The Busch latte bottle first came out in 2019.

The Busch Latte will sell for $3 a can at the pier shop.

“Last year we expanded our beer collection which is pretty stout, it’s pretty impressive,” said Brown.