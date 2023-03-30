OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It is officially Spring and the weather is heating up at the perfect time. Hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists are lining the Gulf Coast to soak up the sun during Spring Break and family vacations. One of the most frequently asked questions is: Can I drink alcohol on the beach?

WKRG broke down the rules and regulations for alcohol on beaches in Destin.

According to www.destinbeachvacationrentalsinc.com, alcohol is allowed on the beach, but not in state parks. Similar to Gulf Shores and Pensacola, glass is not allowed.

Public beaches in the Destin area that are operated by Okaloosa County have separate rules and regulations.

NO GLASS on the beach. No glass containers and alcoholic beverages are prohibited in all County and City of Destin beach parks. Okaloosa Island rules

Beaches around Okaloosa County owned by the military have even stricter rules and regulations, including a permit required to be on the property.

More rules and regulations:

No littering

No bonfires/fires

Fireworks are prohibited

Overnight camping is prohibited

You must have a saltwater fishing license to fish on the beaches

