NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incumbents in both the Okaloosa County school board and commissioner races took home the win Tuesday night for the Florida Primary. Challengers in the school board races were backed by Yes for Okaloosa County Schools, an organization that sought to unseat the incumbents in response to alleged abuse in 2019.

School board district 1, 3 and 5 incumbents will all retain their seats.

District 1

Lamar White – 20,050 votes

Jerry Buckman – 18,471 votes

District 3

Linda Evanchyk – 23,638 votes

Darrell Barnhill – 14,748 votes

District 5

Diane Kelley – 25,129 votes

Cara Marion – 13,123 votes

District 2 Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel beat out challengers CareySue Beasley and Matt Turpin with 48% of the votes, according to the unofficial results with the Supervisor of Elections.

County Commissioner District 2:

Carolyn Ketchel – 18,692 votes

Matt Turpin – 14,044 votes

CareySue Beasley – 6,180 votes

As for more Florida primary races, Congressman Matt Gaetz received 68 percent of the republican votes Tuesday night for the District 1 seat. Rebekah Jones took the democratic side with 65 percent of the votes.

Wilton Simpson secured the republican vote in Okaloosa Co. for the Commissioner of Agriculture race. Naomi Esther Blemur won 49% of the Democratic votes.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers and Yes for Okaloosa Schools for reaction to the unofficial results but have not heard back.

More unofficial results can be found here. The Supervisor of Election will release more leading up to the November 8 General Election on the county website. Voter registration ends on Oct. 11.