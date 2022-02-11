FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — If you are lacking ideas for a Monday celebration on Valentine’s Day, Destin-Fort Walton Beach has a few events over the holiday weekend to choose from.

Visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach made a list of events and businesses offering Valentine’s Day specials.

SCUBA DIVING

Emerald Coast Scuba – Feeling spontaneous this Valentine’s Day? Dive into an underwater adventure and discover all that Destin-Fort Walton Beach has to offer by booking a scenic inshore scuba trip with Emerald Coast Scuba. While exploring the destination’s vast underwater ecosystem, guests can encounter unexpected wildlife in calm, warm and emerald waters and much more. Adventure-seekers will dive under the direct supervision of a PADI Professional and even have the opportunity to make a daring dive of up to 40-feet. Additionally, visitors can learn about and venture through the destination’s expansive artificial reef program which not only creates excellent sites for diving and snorkeling activities, but a stable habitat for marine life to flourish.

DINNER AND A SHOW

The Island Hotel – Head to The Island Hotel in Destin-Fort Walton Beach to hear Tony Sands, a Frank Sinatra Tribute musician, put on a special Valentine’s musical performance at Fish House, a delectable restaurant offering delicious seafood fare. Additionally, Fish House will offer an exclusive Valentine Day’s dinner menu featuring tasty crispy calamari, red snapper with sauteed vegetables, fondant au chocolate with vanilla ice cream, and much more. The performance will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. EST. Concert tickets cost $29 per person and tickets for the exclusive Valentine’s Day dinner cost $50 per person.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Island Resort)

SPA WITH A VIEW

A Lover’s Affair – When it comes to luxury accommodations and fine dining offerings, The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa serves up delicious dishes and an unbeatable ambiance. This paradise retreat comes with beautifully-appointed guest rooms and suites, two refreshing pools, lush gardens, a relaxing day spa, a fitness center, private access to sparkling waters, and much more. At Primrose, the resort’s signature restaurant with views over Destin-Fort Walton Beach, guests can enjoy an ever-changing Gulf-to-Table menu within a stylish and elegant atmosphere.

Along with a Himalayan stone massage and relaxing couple’s treatments at Salamander Spa, visitors can destress and also reconnect with nature by partaking in various outdoor activities such as kayaking, boating, or biking on some of Destin’s most scenic trails. Guests can also enjoy the secluded beaches and crystal waters neighboring the serene Henderson Beach State Park – perfect for endless strolls, shelling, birding, napping side-by-side on soft white sand, camping, and even stargazing.

FISHING AND DINING ON THE ISLAND:

The World’s Luckiest Fishing Village – Spend quality time with loved one by partaking in world-class fishing in Destin-Fort Walton Beach. A fantastic way for couples to connect under the gleaming sun, this idyllic coastal destination is favored for its incredible views and plethora of fishing opportunities. After an adventurous day of being out on the water, travelers can enjoy several delicious “Dock and Dine” options at restaurants right on the Gulf of Mexico.

Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant, a vacation staple boasts picturesque views and some of the best seafood in town. For those looking to take Valentine’s day dining to a new level, lovers can dine at The Gulf on Okaloosa Island, a bayfront hideaway with fresh seafood fare and a beautiful waterfront setting – a lovely way to end date night. Discover more about Destin-Fort Walton’s illustrious fishing expeditions and F&B offerings here and here.