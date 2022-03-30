OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 87-year-old man after he allegedly shot a woman in the back.

Robert Rice was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after deputies were called to a home at Dale Place at about 11 a.m.

Officers found one woman who was shot in her back. The woman told deputies that she was moving out when she turned her back and was shot by Rice. The woman told deputies that he shot her “without saying a word,” according to a Facebook post from the OSCO.

When questioned about why he shot, Rice simply said “I shot her.”