HURLBURT FIELD A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field Air Force Base Public Affairs issued an update for the installation of the pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 in Okaloosa County.

The bridge work was originally scheduled for Oc.t 29 & 30 causing both lanes to shut down temporarily overnight. The base said the work is being pushed back one week to Nov. 5 & 6 due to the potential for storms during Halloween weekend.

The plan for the installation remains the same as before.

Times and lane changes for HWY 98 Nov. 5 & 6:

At 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, Highway 98 will be reduced to two lanes

At 10 p.m. highway 98 will be closed.

At 8 a.m., Nov. 6, Highway 98 will be reopened to two lanes

At 10 a.m., Highway 98 will be fully reopened.

The base sent travel plans for military and citizens to go around the closures:

Non-DoD ID cardholder traffic will need to use I-10, from the east or from the west to bypass this area during the closure period.

DoD ID Cardholder traffic will be allowed from the Hurlburt Soundside area on Cody Ave to the main base and back, through the Highway 98 underpass, during the entire time period.

Traffic on Cody will not be allowed to enter Highway 98, to the east or west, while Highway 98 is closed.

DoD ID cardholders will be able to use the temporary McMillian gate on Highway 98, west of the pedestrian bridge, and the Hurlburt Field East gate while Highway 98 is closed.

The pedestrian bridge crossing HWY 98 was damaged in Hurricane Sally, it has sat on the side of the road ever since. Once installed, the base said they still have work to do before opening the bridge to pedestrian traffic. The base said they expect to re-open prior to Christmas.