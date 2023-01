The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community of a major road closure for U.S. Hwy. 98 due to an aircraft transport.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base is hosting military training exercises on Jan. 31 that will cause temporary closures on HWY 85 and State Road 123.

The roads will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com The roads will not be closed for more than a 90-minute period. Note, the roads may be closed for several periods within the time frame. Eglin Air Force Base

If canceled, testing will be rescheduled for Feb 1, 2023.