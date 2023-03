EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base will shut down parts of Highway 85 and State Road 123 for a training exercise on Tuesday, March 21.

The base said the roads will be temporarily closed from 12:30 pm to 3 pm. A backup training day is set for Wednesday, March 22 at the same time.

The 96th Test Wing said the road will not be closed for more than 90 minutes at a time.

For more information and updates on road closures, visit www.eglin.af.mil.