DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard.

The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. 15.

Crews will remove the 2×10 boarding and replace the decking with pressure-treated 2X10s with stainless steel hurricane clips and nails. 2X6 wear boards will be installed along the boardwalk as well with stainless steel screws.

Improvements made by Anderson/Gore homes will begin shortly. The city has already installed similar hardware and boardwalk pieces at beach parks and bay areas. A contract with Anderon/Gore for boardwalk repairs is dated from 2022 to 2025.

Funds for the improvement are made available with the Tourism Development Council tax 2022 budget.