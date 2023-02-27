HURLBURT FIELD AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Hurlburt Field is allowing the general public on base for a United States Air Force open house on Apr. 15, 2023.

The base said this will be the first time the public will be allowed through the gates since 2012.

The open house will be a two-day event with Department of Defense cardholders allowed on Apr. 14, and the general public on Apr. 15.

Event Details:

Free event

9 am – 2 pm each day

Aircraft tours and demonstrations including the CV-22, PC-12, AC-130J and the MC-130J.

The base said the open house theme is “Connect with our Mission” providing the public time to talk with airmen and learn about life on base.

“We look forward to hosting our Emerald Coast community and showcasing what our AFSOC Airmen are doing to protect our nation,” said Col. Alison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing commander.”

To ensure a safe and educational day on Apr. 15, the base made a list of allowed and prohibited items.

PERMITTED ITEMS:

Empty clear plastic bottles to fill with water, snacks in non-glass containers

Small purses, umbrellas (must be smaller than personal golf umbrella)

Collapsible Seating (folding/camp chairs -backpack type), blankets, wheelchairs and other medical devices

Cameras, video recorders, binoculars, tripods (must be able to demonstrate all items are operable)

Credit Cards / Mobile Payment / Cash (ATM’s available on site)

Strollers, wagons for toddlers, diaper bags, hearing protection

Portable coolers for medicines and medical equipment are allowed; all items are subject to screening

Comfortable shoes

Hearing protection

Sunscreen, hat with a visor, sunglasses

Cameras, pen for autographs

Sufficient gas in your vehicle’s tank to wait in congested traffic

PROHIBITED ITEMS:

Weapons of any kind or anything that resembles a weapon (Including but not limited to: pocket knives, pocket tools, scissors, box cutters, nunchucks, Billy clubs, large/heavy chain linked jewelry or belts, mace/pepper spray, firearms)

Toys that resemble fire arms, balloons

Flammable Items/Fireworks

Walking sticks, large portable sun protection (tents, large umbrellas, canopies of any kind)

Backpacks/coolers, cooking equipment (including grills)

Large bags (rucksacks, backpacks, and large purses)

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs, marijuana/CBD oil (possession and use of marijuana or CBD oil is illegal on all federal installations)

Pets or animals (service animals permitted in accordance with ADA rules)

Glass containers (plastic water bottles must be empty to get through checkpoints; there will be water stations available for attendees to refill bottles)

Bikes, roller skates, rollerblades, golf carts, and skateboards

Drones or radio-controlled vehicles X Walkie talkies, HAM radios, scanners

Hurlburt Field is home to the USAF Special Operations Command, 1st Special Operations Wing, 492nd Special Operations Wing, more than 45 tenant units, and more than nine thousand special operations Airmen.

Find more information on the open house online.