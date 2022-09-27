OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Air Force aircraft at Hurlburt Field Air Base has evacuated the area to protect assets from any potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, according to the base.

“This evacuation provides the men and women of the 1 SOW the opportunity to support any crisis or contingency unimpeded by weather,” the base wrote in a release.

The base said nearby city and county residents may see an uptick in military flights exiting Hurlburt Field as they move to Department of Defense installations outside of the potential storm track.

As of right now, Hurlburt Field remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as Hurricane Ian has shifted toward central Florida.

“Based on the current forecast, leadership has determined a personnel evacuation is not yet warranted,” the base said in a statement. “If conditions are analyzed to threaten the safety of personnel and warrant a personnel evacuation or mission-essential reporting, those instructions will be provided through all available communication sources.”

The base advises all military and Department of Defense civilian members assigned to Hurlburt Field to stay in contact with their command teams and monitor official websites as well as local radio and television weather reports. Normal duty hours are currently still in effect.

HURCON 5 is a level of warning used by the Air Force to assist commanders in preparing their units for storm response actions. HURCON 5 is the arrival of sustained winds at 50 knots and is meant to focus the base’s attention on the storm and signal the start of active preparation.