NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Family and friends of former Okaloosa County Deputy Cullen Coraine packed the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville on Saturday, Apr. 8 to say goodbye.

Coraine died suddenly in his home on March 23, 2023. He was 48 years old.

Coraine was recognized as the Florida School Resource Officer of the Year in 2019 serving at Liza Jackson preparatory school in Fort Walton Beach.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Coraine served for decades highlighting service above self, infectious personality, dedication to protecting children and animals, and a spirit of giving.

OCSO shared photos from the memorial service.

Hundreds attend memorial for former School Resource Officer of the year in Okaloosa Co.

Coraines wife and family asked in lieu of flowers, anyone willing should make donations to the Pretty Pittie Committee or an animal rescue of their choice.