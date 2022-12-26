SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have been flooded with questions on how to help the family of Corporal Ray Hamilton.

Hamilton was shot and killed Christmas Eve when responding to a domestic violence battery call on North Park Blvd in Fort Walton Beach. The suspect remains in OCSO custody facing premeditated murder.

OCSO said the best way to help is through the Star Charity foundation. The foundation was established in 2014 to help deputies and their families when in need.

Ways to donate:

1. Use the official OCSO Sheriff’s Star Charity PayPal link at: https://www.paypal.com/donate/…;

2. Drop off a donation payable to the OCSO Sheriff’s Star Charity at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters front desk at 50 2nd St., Shalimar, Florida during normal office hours (Mon-Fri 8AM-4:30PM);

3. Contact Community Resource Deputy Brian Muhlbach at (850) 651-7410 x2539 or bmuhlbach@sheriff-okaloosa.org to arrange for pickup of your donation.

The Star Charity warns residents to be careful about giving money following a tragedy due to an increase in scam risk.

“Citizens are also cautioned to beware of potential scams which prey on tragedies like these. At this time, the above methods are the only official donation avenues for the OCSO Sheriff’s Star Charity.” OCSO Sheriff’s Star Charity

WKRG News 5 watched as law enforcement agencies across Northwest Florida led the way for Hamilton’s body as it was taken to the Emerald Coast Funeral Home & Reception Center in Fort Walton Beach.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from our wonderful community We ask that you continue to keep Cpl. Hamilton’s family and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers” OCSO Sheriff’s Star Charity

Memorial service arrangements have not been released to the public at this time. WKRG News 5 will continue to follow this story for updates.