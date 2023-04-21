DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Young Professionals of Destin and the Destin Rotary Club partnered up to help stabilize waterways on the Emerald Coast.

Working with the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance(CBA), a dozen volunteers created “plant bags” that will be placed in five different locations in the local area, including Eglin Air Force Base. Overall they will place enough plant bags to cover approximately two acres.

“Giving back to our local community in various ways is a core pillar of the Destin Chamber of Commerce and its Young Professionals program, “ said Bobby Parker, Young Professionals of Destin Chair. “It is always great when we are able to team up with other YP groups like we did today with the Destin Rotary Sunset Club to lend a helping hand to the Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance to help further their mission and current initiatives.”

Parker said they learned a lot from CBA officials during the volunteer day. CBA said Cordgrass in the plant bags forms great swathes of vegetation that stabilize coastal, tidal muds and protect the coastline from erosion.

CBA is in need of additional volunteers to help with the project. Find out ways to help online.