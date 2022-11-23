DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Thanksgiving meals are setting records for the Destin Honey Baked Ham branch this year. The store moved to a temporary location after a gas explosion burned down the main building in Oct.

“People when they heard about the fire, I think they kind of got scared that they weren’t going to have their holiday meals,” said owner Don Bryan. “The fact that we’re back up. I think people are just grateful and coming back in and we’re grateful for them.”

The store once on Crystal Beach Drive near the Destin Commons now sits on Harbor Blvd. at the old Gilligan’s Seafood location.

Bryan said this Thanksgiving season set records compared to previous years.

“We’ve been doing superb,” said Bryan. “We’ve been blowing even last year’s out the door, so considering that we’re in a temporary spot, we had our building burned down less than two months ago, the fact that we’re beating last year’s numbers is incredible.”

For Tuesday’s pickup orders, Bryan said they had more than 2,000. 1,500 and counting Wednesday afternoon. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Honey Baked Ham Holiday Schedule

After the November holiday is over, Bryan is getting ready for the Christmas season. He said customers wanting to place orders needs to do them online.

“We are not able to take orders in-store as we have in the past because our order system did get burnt up,” said Bryan. “So we’re asking people to go to honeybaked.com, and place your pickup order online that way we can use the e-mail confirmations to track your orders and make sure that your order is available for the day and time of pickup up.”

The branch will remain in the temporary location through April. Bryan thanked the community for its support since the fire- two months ago.

“We’ve had a huge outcropping of people coming and giving us a lot of well wishes,” said Bryan. We even had cards left at the door of the old store giving us well wishes and wishing that we will get back up and running, and that was kind of the motivator for me to make sure we were back up and running.”