MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Who says the spooky season ends with Halloween? The Wentz brothers, a group of four talented scarers, are hosting a Holiday Haunts attraction at the Santa Rosa Mall this Dec.

Event Details:

Holiday Haunts

Dec. 16-17, 22-23, 29-31

6:00 pm- 10:00 pm each night

Santa Rosa Mall, 300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mary Esther, Fla.

The Holiday Haunts will feature two different haunted houses, Reject’s Revenge and Nutcracker Nightmare. Read more about the two houses below.

“Reject’s Revenge,” a direct sequel to our “Lazarus Toys” haunted house from the fall season, is set in an abandoned toy shop full of rejected toys plotting to destroy Christmas. “Nutcracker Nightmare” is a classic Christmas tale, but not a world of of wonder, snow, and dancing candy. A world of nightmares. This world is divided between two warring factions. One ruled by the Mouse King, and the other by the Sugar Plum Fairies.

Tickets are available online for $30. Tickets can also be bought at the door. The Wentz Brothers say these attractions are not fit for kids under 13.