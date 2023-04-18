High school students caught on I-10 with liquor and drugs, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Three teenagers from a Louisiana High School were arrested for underage possession of alcohol and other charges, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy stopped a car on Interstate-10 to find a 15-year-old driver without a license, and two other teenagers.

Inside the car, the deputy found bottles of different liquor, a cooler of beer and cannabis gummies.

The teens were made to pour all of the alcohol out on the side of the road.

OCSO said in a public post that they plan to hold at least one set of parents accountable.