OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a hot project for some high school students in Okaloosa County. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post Friday thanking students at Choctawhatchee High School for building six hot boxes.

The boxes help train K9 officers to find people hiding from them or locate lost people. Deputies came back to pick up the boxes this week. They’re now being used for different training exercises.

“We appreciate this more than we can say. We would have had to try to build new ones ourselves, and our guys are not carpenters,” K9 Unit Supervisor Deputy Johnathan Duenas said in the post.