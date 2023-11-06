FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Health issued a health advisory Monday for the water at Garnier’s Park.

According to FDOH, “this should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public.”

The advisory came after FDOH conducted its bi-weekly saltwater beach water quality monitoring at 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.

The water samples are analyzed for enteric bacteria, or enterococci, levels. These bacteria can inhabit human and animal intestines, which can cause disease, infections or rashes.

Enteric bacteria may be present due to fecal pollution, which is often due to stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.

For more information, call 850-833-9247, or 850-689-7859 or go to the website.