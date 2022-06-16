OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park, Liza Jackson Park and Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach.

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County conducts a bi-weekly saltwater beach water test, sampling 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples detect enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes.

The health advisories are based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci. The health advisory should be a potential health risk to the bathing public.

For more information go to Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa.