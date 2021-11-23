Harborside restaurant preparing 1,800 Thanksgiving meal event

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A place known for sushi on the water is swapping its freezer space for turkeys. Harbor Docks employees are preparing to serve more than 2,000 pounds of food this Thursday.

Like last year, the event is curbside with individual meals cooked and ready to load.

“They pull in, we ask them how many meals they need, we deliver it to their trunk or wherever they want to put it,” said owner Eddie Morgan.

Last year the event ran out in two and a half hours with staff preparing 900 meals. This year, management is planning on doubling that to 1,800 meals.

“88 whole turkeys and 30 turkey breasts on top of hundreds of pounds of mashed potatoes and gravy and dressing, and all of that this year,” said Morgan.

Destin Harvest supplied the groceries for the big meal. Local restaurant Donut Hole is donating carrot cake for dessert and Habitat for Humanity is providing volunteers.

This will be the 27th year for free meals at Harbor Docks. Eddie Morgan says having people from all walks of life is the most impactful part of the annual event.

“We have some of our local homeless community that goes up on bicycles and gets a meal to go, or we have somebody that comes through in a Mercedes Benz and leaves a thousand dollar check. Everyone’s coming together to enjoy a meal on the holidays and that’s what it is all about,” said Morgan.

Serving starts at 11:00 am on Thanksgiving Day. Morgan says cars line up early so Okaloosa County Sherriff Deputies will be there to control traffic. One lane of Highway 98 will be closed down to handle the amount of cars.

