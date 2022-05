DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Winds of 60 miles per hour came through Destin, Florida Friday morning. The First Alert Storm Team followed bands of severe weather overnight across the WKRG News 5 area.

Jamie & Sherry from Keller Williams saw hail and heavy rain driving on HWY 98 West near Main street.

Video taken at 9:25 am. captured the sound of the forecasted golfball-sized hail.

A 9:30 am. NWS update says more severe weather is expected through 11 am. with winds up to 70 miles per hour.