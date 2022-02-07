DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Ten new sculptures will be dropped into the Gulf of Mexico this summer. The growing Underwater Museum of Art (UMA) says 2022 will make the fourth installation for the growing dive site.

UMA is located south of Grayton State Beach Park in Walton County. The sculptures sit in 58 feet of water, inside diving limits for an open water certification.

For the first time since UMA’s creation, international artists will be featured with one-of-a-kind art pieces.

The 2022 installation will join the 25 sculptures previously deployed on a one-acre permit patch of seabed off Grayton Beach State Park, further expanding the nation’s first permanent underwater museum. Underwater Museum of Art

2022 sculptures:

Currents and Tafoni by Joe Adams (Ventura, CA)

by Joe Adams (Ventura, CA) Pirate Shipwreck by Sean Coffey (Pittsburgh, PA),

by Sean Coffey (Pittsburgh, PA), Bloom Baby Bloom by Brit Deslonde (Santa Rosa Beach, FL)

by Brit Deslonde (Santa Rosa Beach, FL) The Seed and The Sea by Davide Galbiati (Valreas, France)

by Davide Galbiati (Valreas, France) Fibonacci Conchousness by Anthony Heinz May (Eugene, OR)

by Anthony Heinz May (Eugene, OR) New Homes by Janetta Napp (Honolulu, HI)

by Janetta Napp (Honolulu, HI) Arc of Nexus by Tina Piracci (Richmond, CA)

by Tina Piracci (Richmond, CA) We All Live Here by Marisol Rendón (San Diego, CA)

by Marisol Rendón (San Diego, CA) Mobifish-2021 by Mathias Souverbie (Les Valence, France)

by Mathias Souverbie (Les Valence, France) Common Chord by Vince Tatum (Santa Rosa Beach, FL)

UMA released artist renderings for three of the ten sculptures.

Deployment of the 2022 UMA installation is slated for this summer. To read the full description of the ten new installations, click here.

To find out more about visiting UMA, click here.

2021 DIVE SITE MAP: