DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The main thoroughfare between Niceville and Destin will remain under similar management for the upcoming year. Gov. DeSantis appointed three people to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority board on Dec. 21.

“Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dewey “Parker” Destin and the reappointment of James Neilson Jr. and Kim Wintner to the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority.” Governors Press Office

All three members have served on the board dating back to April 2021. Destin And Neilson go back further than that in the records.

The Mid-Bay Bridge Authority meets monthly to discuss the toll road and the bridge itself. Most recently, the bridge made headlines for an FDOT safety study regarding head-on and dangerous crashes on the Choctawhatchee Bay overpass.

Gov. DeSantis’ office listed bios for the three reappointees.

Dewey “Parker” Destin

Destin, of Destin, is the Owner of Dewey’s Navarre and Dewey Destin Enterprises. He was previously elected to the Destin City Council and currently serves as the Deputy Director of the Gulf Coast Seafood Alliance. Destin received his bachelor’s degree in business management and entrepreneurship from the University of Tampa and his juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law.

James Neilson Jr.

Neilson, of Destin, is a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and retired with 23 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has served on the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority since 2004 and is the former President and General Manager of the Sandpiper Cove Condominium Association. Neilson has also previously served on the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, Destin Harbor Board, and the Sacred Heart Foundation.

Kim Wintner

Wintner, of Niceville, is the President and Owner of Alliance Association Management Company. He previously served in the United States Air Force for 30 years, retiring as a Colonel. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Destin Chamber of Commerce and serves as the Chair of the Destin Military Affairs Council. Wintner earned his bachelor’s degree in police administration from Indiana University and his master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University.

The Authority will meet again on Jan. 19 in Niceville. The board is under the Okaloosa County government board and operations are paid for in the annual budget.