OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to Marler Park after one girl nearly drowned.

On Sunday, March 6, deputies were called to the park after a 13-year-old-girl was spotted drowning in the Choctawhatchee Bay.

The girl was rescued, but she was in critical condition, according to a Facebook post from the OSCO. Family members told deputies the girl was spotting swimming at about 3:30 p.m., but after a few minutes, they couldn’t see her.

The girl was pulled from the water and taken to a Pensacola Hospital for treatment, according to the post.