FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents in Fort Walton Beach can leave large bulk items out for trash pick-up for the month of January.

The city’s public works division will schedule the Community cleanup bulk trash days on the same day as yard waste.

Items for pick-up:

Boxes

Furniture

Mattresses

Old Grills

Appliances

Yard Waste

Household goods

Items not allowed:

Paint

Oil

Batteries

Bulbs

Chemicals

Construction Equipment

Tires

For Hazardous Waste Disposal needs, the Okaloosa County Haz-Mat Center is the answer! Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Hazardous items include paint, pesticides, used oil filters, pool chemicals, batteries, gas, solvents, paint products, tar, automotive chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, computer monitors, etc. Disposal is free for residential customers. Call 850-301-2013 for details. City of Fort Walton Beach

Tires can be discarded for free at the South Okaloosa County Transfer Station.

Tire sizes are limited to passenger and light truck tires. Five tires per household/per month. Call 850-651-7394 for more information. City of Fort Walton Beach

The bulk waste days only apply to residential areas, not businesses.