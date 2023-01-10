FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents in Fort Walton Beach can leave large bulk items out for trash pick-up for the month of January.
The city’s public works division will schedule the Community cleanup bulk trash days on the same day as yard waste.
Items for pick-up:
- Boxes
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Old Grills
- Appliances
- Yard Waste
- Household goods
Items not allowed:
- Paint
- Oil
- Batteries
- Bulbs
- Chemicals
- Construction Equipment
- Tires
For Hazardous Waste Disposal needs, the Okaloosa County Haz-Mat Center is the answer! Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Hazardous items include paint, pesticides, used oil filters, pool chemicals, batteries, gas, solvents, paint products, tar, automotive chemicals, fluorescent bulbs, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, computer monitors, etc. Disposal is free for residential customers. Call 850-301-2013 for details.City of Fort Walton Beach
Tires can be discarded for free at the South Okaloosa County Transfer Station.
Tire sizes are limited to passenger and light truck tires. Five tires per household/per month. Call 850-651-7394 for more information.City of Fort Walton Beach
The bulk waste days only apply to residential areas, not businesses.