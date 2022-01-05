Georgia teen arrested in Okaloosa County for sending nude photos of 16-year-old on Instagram

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says Gregory Roy Wright from Griffin, Ga., was arrested Jan. 2 on extortion charges from an incident in March of 2021.

OCSO says a victim on Hurlburt Air Force Base told deputies Wright contacted her claiming he had nude photos and videos of her from when she was 16 and threatened to post them on social media. The victim’s current age is not being released.

The victim told deputies Wright asked for $1,500 to stop the photos from being leaked. The victim paid Wright $200 dollars at the time.

According to the arrest report, the victim could not pay Wright the extra money he asked for. Wright then acted on his threat and sent nude photos of the victim to other accounts on Instagram.

OCSO started an investigation in March of 2021 and located the photos and messages about the extortion from Facebook and Google.

Detectives on the case discovered Wright to have lived in Moore, Okla., at the time of the incident and found a Cash App profile under Wright to match the victim’s statements. OCSO then found Wright’s new location of Griffin in the law enforcement database.

When confronted by Georgia police, Wright said he did not own the Instagram account or the email address associated with the case, according to the arrest report.

Okaloosa County deputies took Wright into custody Jan. 2 for extortion and using a two-way device to commit a felony. He is facing a $2,000 bond and is awaiting a hearing.

At this time, OCSO has not established how either the victim or Wright are connected to the military or Hurlburt Field.