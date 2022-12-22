DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Robins, Ga. faces an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in Destin on Dec. 21, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO said a driver called for help after a road rage incident around 4 p.m. The victim’s statement said a man cut him off on HWY 98 near the Scenic Highway. The victim said the driver was aggressive and started to brake-check him.

Out of fear the victim got a picture of the Georgia license plate and sped around the driver when he said a handgun was pointed at him, according to the report. The victim described the handgun as black with a silver barrel.

Deputies responding to the call located the matching vehicle and Schmidt at a Destin hotel. Schmidt had a handgun matching the description with him and was taken into custody.

OCSO said the victim was able to identify Smchidt and the handgun in question. Schmidt faces a $5,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a press release, OCSO gave a safety tip on aggressive drivers and how to handle a road rage situation.