Gathering Church to offer turkeys and Thanksgiving foods in Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Gathering Church will give away turkeys to those in need Nov. 20 in Fort Walton Beach.

The event will give away around 250 turkeys and other Thanksgiving staples like:

  • Stuffing 
  • Potatoes
  • CranBerry Sauce
  • Mac and Cheese 

The event is also giving away fresh produce from Crop Drop. 

Income verification is not required. The event will start at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Gathering Church at 151 Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. 

The event will last as long as the supplies do.

