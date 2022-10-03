DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters responded to the Honey Baked Ham store in Destin Monday morning for flames and smoke coming from the building.

According to Destin Fire Rescue crews, the store on Crystal Beach Drive was fully involved in flames around 2 a.m. Capt. Rebholz said a broken gas meter and valve caused the fire to spark from spewing natural gas. How the gas meter broke is still under investigation.

Fire crews heard the explosion from the station on Crystal Beach Drive Capt. Rebholz said the fire started on the exterior burning the landscape before traveling inside the store. He said the building is not a total loss but the damage is extensive.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the store for more information. The fire comes just a month before Honey Baked Ham begins its busy season of Thanksgiving and holiday meals.

Crews from OCSO, South Walton, Okaloosa Island and North Bay Fire assisted the scene.