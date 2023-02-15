The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation raised $92,500 at its second Galentine’s Day event on Feb. 4.

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation raised $92,500 at its second Galentine’s Day event on Feb. 4.

DCWAF is one of the top 10 wine auctions in the country, raising more than $28 million for local charities in Northwest Florida.

More than 50 women gathered for the event. DCWAF said all individuals and businesses that hosted the event are female owned and operated.

The 2023 event raised $30,000 more than the inaugural Galentine’s Day in 2022.

The proceeds will be given to the following charities and programs.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast:

A 10-week, small group program focused on health, fitness, prevention, education, and self-esteem enhancement through dynamic sessions, activities, field trips, and mentoring opportunities with adult women.

Children in Crisis:

A Valentine’s Banquet for the women and girls at the Children’s Neighborhood for them to receive support through an award ceremony that focuses on self-worth and affirmation.

Habitat for Humanity of Walton County:

The Women Build Initiatives in Okaloosa and Walton counties will educate, advocate, and promote awareness to over 250 women and girls in our community. They will reach these women and girls through their Hard Hats and High Heels Luncheon, power tool training, construction educational classes, and onsite construction skill training throughout the year.

Point Washington Medical Clinic:

The Young Women’s Health and Hygiene Initiative will provide pathology for PAP smears, additional testing needed for positive results, and feminine hygiene products for girls under the age of 18.

Shelter House of Northwest Florida:

A program to address the unique health needs of young girls ages 9 to 18 by providing feminine hygiene products and education to girls without access to these resources.

Youth Village:

Eight-week performing arts theater workshops during the summer, a Sprint Theatre performance, and eight-week tennis lesson workshops for elementary and middle school-aged girls.