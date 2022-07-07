‘Crab-Island Takeover’ changes name, working with law enforcement for April 9 gathering

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent a report sheet to WKRG News 5 Thursday with the weekend report.

Over the three-day weekend, FWC stopped more than 350 vessels in Okaloosa County waters. FWC patrols Crab Island, the island bay areas and the coastline.

Okaloosa County July 4th report:

Vessel Stops 379

BUI arrest 12

Boating citations issued 96

Boating Warnings issued 89

Boating Accidents 1

FWC said the one boating accident involved a personal watercraft and a pontoon boat on Crab Island. One person on the PWC had been cut and needed stitches.

In addition to the FWC arrests, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people for BUI over the same weekend.

FWC worked beside OCSO, the United States Coast Guard and local agencies for Operation Dry Water. A national focus to patrol the waters over the holiday weekend.