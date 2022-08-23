NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police have procession and funeral arrangements for K9 Officer Blue. Blue died in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7.

A procession on Thursday, Aug. 25 starts at Blue Water Bay Animal Hospital and ends at Niceville Community Center on Partin Dr. Traffic delays are expected as police and emergency vehicles depart for a private ceremony at the center around 10 a.m.

The End of Watch ceremony Friday, Aug. 26 starts at 10 a.m. Doors to the Northwest Florida State College Mattie Kelly Arts Center open at 9 a.m. for seating. The service will be live streamed on the Niceville PD Facebook page.

Blue and his handler, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson, crashed on Highway 85. Sgt. Ritcheson was injured in the crash but will be ok. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The Niceville Police Department shared a memorial slideshow in honor of K9 Blue with WKRG News 5.

