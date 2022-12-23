DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue crews responded to Bonefish Grill on Monday, Dec. 19 for a fire in the kitchen.

Thankfully, first responders were able to put the fire out before it spread to other businesses in the retail hub near the Destin Commons.

The fire caused damage to the kitchen and attic of the seafood franchise location. The restaurant on Commons Dr. will be closed for the foreseeable future.

To help employees of the restaurant, the Emerald Coast Community Cares Foundation started a fundraiser for staff members to help them get through the holidays.

“Please help donate to this cause. If you’ve ever worked in the service industry or know someone that does then you know how much this must hurt coming at this time of year.” ECCCF

The group will give a round of donations Friday afternoon at the Cabana Cafe in Miramar Beach. ECCCF President Wayne Anderson said they will donate $11,855 to 30 employees.

“They lost their jobs just before Christmas and our Emerald Coast Community Cares Foundation is all about giving back to the community. You have to help them,” said Wayne Anderson.

The group will continue to collect funds and do another round of donations around Jan. 15, 2023.

“Our goal is to generate enough donations to help the staff provide for their families at Christmas and to also help lessen upcoming burdens such as January rent which will be due in a little more than a week.” ECCCF

Ways to Donate:

1. At any Synovus Bank branch in the Panhandle (Pensacola, Pace, Gulf Breeze, Crestview, Eglin AFB, Niceville, FWB, Destin) by telling them you want to donate to the Emerald Coast Cares Relief Fund

2. Through this GoFundMe account here: https://gofund.me/11679901

3. Through the ECCCF Venmo https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3272835015376896761

4. By check or cash (can be dropped off with Wayne A Anderson at Cabana Cafe.

Crews from North Bay Fire Control District, South Walton Fire District, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the fire.