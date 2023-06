OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The school district of Okaloosa County announced they are offering free breakfast and lunch at no cost for kids 18 and under through the Summer.

The Summer Food Service Program will offer food on-site. A full list of locations along with dates and times is provided below.

Meals will not be provided on weekends and from July 3-4.

“The programs are only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year,” reads the release.

Name of Feeding Site/Site # Address Date Site Begin/End Breakfast Time Lunch Time Antioch Elementary 4700 Whitehurst Ln., Crestview, Fl. 32536 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/10/2023 – 7/27/2023 8:00am – 8:30am 11:30am – 12:00pm Baker School 1369 14th Street

Baker Fl. 32531 6/01/2023-6/28/2023 7:15am- 8:00am 10:30am -11:00am Bluewater Elementary 4545 Range Rd.,

Niceville Fl. 32578 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 7:30am – 8:30am 11:30am – 12:30pm Bob Sikes Elementary 425 Adams Dr.,

Crestview, Fl. 32536 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 8:00am-8:30am 11:00am – 11:30am Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast 923 Denton Blvd.

Ft. Walton Beach Fl. 32547 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 7:45am – 8:30am 10:30am -12:30pm Bruner Middle School 322 Homes Blvd. N.W.

Ft. Walton Beach, Fl. 32548 5/30/2023- 6/02/2023

——-

6/05/2023-6/16/2023

——-

6/19/2023-6/28/2023

——-

6/29/2023 7:15am – 7:45am

——-

7:15am-9:00am

——-

7:15am-7:45am

——-

N/A 10:30am -11:00am

——-

10:30am-11:30am

——-

10:30am-11:00am

——-

10:30am- 10:40am Davidson Middle School 6261 Old Bethel Road

Crestview, Fl. 32536 6/01/2023- 6/28/2023 7:15am – 7:45am 10:30am – 11:00am Destin Elementary 630 Kelly Street

Destin Fl. 32541 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 7:30am- 8:45am 1030am – 12:00pm Edge Elementary 300 Hwy. 85 N.

Niceville, Fl. 32578 6/01/2023-6/02/2023

——-

6/05/2023-6/09/2023

——-

6/12/2023-6//16/2023

——-

6/26/2023-

6/28/2023 7:30am – 8:00am

——-

7:30am- 9:30am

——-

7:30am – 8:00am

——-7:30am – 8:00am 10:30am – 11:00am

——-

10:30am – 12:00 pm

——-

10:30am – 11:00am

——-

10:30am – 11:00am Edwins Elementary 7 S.W. Wright Pkwy.

Fort Walton Beach, Fl. 32548 6/01/2023-6/28/2023

——-

6/29/2023

——-

7/24/2023-7/2720/23 7:30am-8:00am

——-

N/A

——-

7:30am-8:00am 10:30am -11:00am

——-

10:30am-10:40am

——-

N/A

Florosa Elementary 1700 W. Hwy. 98

Mary Esther Fl. 32569 6/01/2023-6/28/2023

——-

6/29/2023 7:30am- 8:00am

——-

N/A 10:30am – 11:00am

——-

10:30am-10:40am Kenwood Elementary 15 Eagle St. NE.

Fort Walton Bch., Fl. 32547 6/01/2023-6/28/2023 7/24/2023-7/27/2023 7:30am-8:00am

——-

7:30am-8:00am 10:30am -11:00am

——-

NA Laurel Hill School 8078 4th Street

Laurel Hill Fl. 32567 6/01/2023-6/02/2023

——-

6/28/2023

——-

7/24/2023-7/27/2023 7:00am- 8:00am

——-

7:00am-7:30am

——-

7:00am-7:30am 10:30am – 11:00am

—–

10:30am – 11:00am

——-

N/A



Lewis Middle School 281 Mississippi Avenue Valparaiso Fl. 32580 6/01/2023-6/28/2023

——-

7/24/2023-7/27/2023 7:15am – 8:30am

——-

7:15am – 8:30am 10:30am – 11:00am

——-

N/A

Mary Esther 320 E. Miracle Strip Parkway Mary Esther, Fl. 32569 7/24/2023-7/27/2023 7:15am-7:45am N/A Meigs Middle School 150 Richbourg Avenue

Shalimar, Fl. 32579 6/01/2023- 6/28/2023 7:15am- 8:00am 10:30am – 11:00am Niceville High 800 John Sims Pkwy. E. Niceville, Fl. 32578 6/05/2023 – 6/29/2023 Monday-Thursday 7/10/2023 – 7/25/2023

Monday-Thursday 7:15am – 7:45am 11:15am – 11:45am Northwood Elementary 501 4th Avenue Crestview, Fl. 32536 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 7:30am – 8:30am 10:30am – 11:30am Plew Elementary 220 Pine Avenue Niceville, Fl. 32578 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 8:00am-8:30am 11:30am -12:00pm Pryor Middle School 201 Racetrack Road N.W.

Fort Walton Beach Fl. 32547 6/01/2023-6/28/2023 7:15am -7:45am 10:30am – 11:00am Richbourg School 500 Alabama Street Crestview, Fl. 32536 6/01/2023-6/28/2023 8:00am-9:00am 11:00am -11:30am Riverside Elementary 3400 E. Redstone Ave. Crestview, Fl. 32539 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023

7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 7:30am-8:30am 10:30am -12:00pm Ruckel Middle 201 Partin Dr. N. Niceville, Fl. 32578 5/30/2023- 6/28/2023 7:15am – 8:30am 10:30am -11:00am Shalimar Elementary 1350 Joe Martin Shalimar, Fl. 32579 6/01/2023 – 6/02/2023

——-

6/05/2023 – 6/28/2023 7:30am – 8:00am

——-

7:30am – 8:15am 10:30am – 11:00am

——-

10:30am – 11:00am Shoal River Middle 3200 E Redstone Ave. Crestview Fl. 32539 5/30/2023- 6/02/2023

——-

6/05/2023-6/16/2023

——-

6/19/2023-6/28/2023 7:15am – 8:15am

——-

7:15am-9:00am

——-

7:15am-7:45am 10:30am -11:00am

——-

10:30am-11:30am

——-

10:30am-11:00am Silver Sands School 349 Holmes Boulevard NW.

Ft Walton Beach Fl. 32548 6/01/2023-6/28/2023 7:45am – 8:30am 11:00am – 11:30am Stemm Center 379 Edge Ave. Valparaiso, Fl. 32580 6/01/2023-6/28/2023 8:30am-9:00am 10:30am – 11:00am Walker Elementary 2988 Stillwell Blvd. Crestview, Fl. 32539 6/01/2023-6/28/2023

——-

7/24/2023-7/27/2023 7:30am-8:00am

——-

7:30am-8:00am 10:30am -11:00am

——-

N/A

Wright Elementary School 305 Lang Road

Ft. Walton Beach Fl. 32547 5/30/2023 – 6/30/2023 7/05/2023 – 7/27/2023 7:45am – 8:30am 11:00am – 11:30am

There may be a site or time change due to participation.