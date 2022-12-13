DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Power & Light presented the EVolution charging plan to Destin City Council Monday night. The energy powerhouse is launching a new fast-charging program across the state to keep up with the growing electric car realm.

Charlie Driver with FPL said he has been working with city staff to build EV charging opportunities in the famous beach town.

“EVs are growing rapidly,” said Driver. “The state of Florida is actually the number two state for adoption of EVs. A little over 150,000 cars is the number.”

The plan FPL presented is a partnership to create charging spaces in the Marler Street Parking lot off Harbor Blvd.

“What we are looking at is providing four or more EV fast charging stations,” said Driver.

FPL said the city would not see any electric or maintenance costs. The only thing the city needs to provide is parking spaces to install the charging units.

The plan would include a 10-year agreement for the charging stations.

FPL created the EVolution charging app for drivers to find and locate nearby stations. The app provides charging time status and a paying feature for the units.

If agreed upon at a future city council meeting, the plan will take 8-10 months to be up and running in Destin.

Councilman Dewey Destin spoke at the meeting mentioning that the city council previously appointed $50,000 to look at and place electric charging units at the same location. This partnership with FPL would provide the council with a way to use that money elsewhere.

In light of major events and a packed Marler parking lot, enforcing the spots reserved for EVs would come down to the city’s policy and code enforcement. Signage would be in place stating the spots are for electric vehicles only. The current $5 parking fee for the Marler St lot would stay in place for the charging.

The charging units would be able to service four of the American standard charging outlets, one of the Asian market outlets, and be Tesla-compatible. The stations only work with EVs that have fast-charging capabilities.

The presentation Monday night was meant for information only. FPL will continue to work with city staff to develop a more conclusion action agenda item for the council at a future meeting.

