SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Public School Foundation has an extra $20,000 added to the teacher grant program from Florida Power & Light.

The Gulf Coast power company donated the money on Dec. 16 at Meigs Middle School. The donation will help support grants for teachers of students in grades K-12.

“We are grateful for the strong community partnership with FPL, and it means a great deal to our teachers who are pursuing meaningful programs in their classrooms to engage students and enhance learning,” said Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

The foundation has been in place since 1995. The teacher grant program is one of many ways the organization helps students and teachers.

“OPSF has been a not-for-profit dedicated to enriching educational programs, including teacher grants, student scholars in the Take Stock in Children Program, community educational initiatives, and student and teacher recognition awards.” Okaloosa County School District

(Pictured: Christy Little, Principal Melissa Bowell, Superintendent Marcus Chambers, Deputy Superintendent Steve Horton, and Bernard Johnson, FPL Regional External Affairs Manager)



“At FPL, we are committed to making the communities we serve an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Bernard Johnson, FPL regional external affairs manager. “One of the ways that we do this is by investing in the important work that our educational partners do to support teachers and students.”

Learn more about the foundation online.

