OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Crestview Police Department said they completed an undercover operation where four store clerks were arrested for selling vape, tobacco and alcohol products to minors.

The Crestview Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division used underaged people to attempt to purchase some of the age-restricted products. 27 businesses were part of the undercover operation including six liquor stores, 14 convenience stores and seven vape/tobacco stores. Out of the 27, four establishments were not compliant with the laws regulating the selling of these products to minors. The four stores include:

Tom Thumb 118

Duke Food Mart

Smoke N Vape 2

OG Smoke Depot

Four store clerks were arrested for selling products to minors and one of the clerks asked for identification but did not verify the age before the sale. Crestview police said they will continue to inspect local businesses who sell age-restricted products.