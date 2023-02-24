FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new intensive outpatient care program in Okaloosa County is focusing on mental health in kids ages 12 to 17.

“There is an urgent need for behavioral health services for adolescents in Okaloosa County,” said HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric Schuck. “Currently, children and teens in dire need of help are not able to receive needed and timely care because there are so few options available in our community.”

HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital launched the ‘Seeking an Incredible Life’ (S.A.I.L.) program for 2023 providing group therapy sessions as well as individual visits for local kids with a therapist and psychiatrist.

The hospital said the program is evidence-based and the group sessions are led by a licensed therapist trained in dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and psychoeducational.

“Studies from the National Research Council and Institute of Medicine show that an estimated 13-20% of children in the U.S. experience some sort of mental disorder each year, and among adolescents, suicide is a leading cause of death. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, cases of adolescent depression have more than doubled, with the suicide rate increasing 10%.” Nina Harrelson, HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hosptial Director of Communications

The hospital said the S.A.I.L. program will also help parents understand their children’s needs and give them tools to address family dynamics and provide appropriate treatment.

S.A.I.L. is intended for youth struggling with:

Crisis management

Symptoms of depression, bipolar disorder and/or anxiety

Non-suicidal self-injurious behavior

Self-esteem and body image

Gender identity and expression

Family conflict

S.A.I.L. is offered in three-hour after-school sessions Monday through Thursday from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the behavioral clinic.

HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital is located at 1020 Titan Court, Suite 100, Fort Walton Beach.

For more information or to schedule a free assessment, call 850-315-8009.