OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm for leaving a baby in an unattended vehicle for nearly 2.5 hours, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The woman arrested was Chanice Eppinger, 31. She was taken into custody after she came out of the Goodwill at 913 Beal Parkway, claiming she left the baby unattended while she was doing community service for her probation at the Goodwill.

OCSO received a 911 call from the person who removed the crying baby from the “unlocked, running van, which had minimal cooling” around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to the release, the child was strapped into a car seat in the back seat of the car.

OCSO deputies said Eppinger gave false information about how long the baby was left unattended in the van. Video surveillance revealed the child was unattended in the van from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.