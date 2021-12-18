Fort Walton Beach woman leads troopers on high-speed chase with stolen car

(WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman was arrested Dec. 18 after she led Troopers on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle. 

Tamia Ida Gray, 18, was charged and booked by Florida Highway Patrol for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and was issued a citation for speed after leading Troopers on a high speed chase through two counties.

The chase began after a trooper spotted a dark Toyota Camry driving an estimated speed of 110 mph.

The trooper signaled for the driver to pull over, but they did not and led troopers on a high speed chase starting in Jackson County.

The chase reached speeds up to 128 mph before it was ended in Holmes County with help from Washington and Holmes deputies. 

Troopers also determined that the dark-colored Camry was stolen.

Gray is currently being held in the Holmes County jail.

