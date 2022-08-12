FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Fort Walton Beach wants residents and visitors to prepare for more roadwork leading up to a massive project to replace Highway 98’s Brooks Bridge onto Okaloosa Island.

The Florida Department of Transportation will have ground crews along HWY 98 between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 causing several lane closures overnight.

Lane Closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

U.S. 98 east and westbound alternating and intermittent lane closures between Perry Avenue and Pier Road.

Santa Rosa Boulevard east and westbound alternating lane closures from east of Amberjack Drive to Ross Marler Park.

Intermittent shoulder closures on Brooks Street, between Perry Avenue and Florida Blanca Place, and on Business Access Road.

The city said crews are working on geotechnical surveys and utility work.

The FDOT project began its concept in 2015 with a design-build contract starting in 2022. The bridge adds improvements to side streets and major roadways for island travel.

To accommodate the bridge replacement, intersection improvements are necessary at S.R. 145 (Perry Avenue) on the west end of the bridge in the City of Fort Walton Beach, and in the vicinity of Santa Rosa Boulevard, extending to Pier Road on the east end on Okaloosa Island. FDOT Project Overview

History of Brooks Bridge

The project will take three-five years to complete.