FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach is eager to bring more workforce housing to the south end of Okaloosa County.

After public meetings and workshops with the residents, the city council voted to create a workforce housing incentive fund.

The fund was approved 6-0 at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The city will set aside $1.5 million annually, set by the council’s annual budget meeting, to bring companies and developers into the city.

The council will have to approve any money spent from the incentive fund project by project. The money can be used for a number of different fees and tax exemptions. Funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

On Tuesday night, Christopher Frassetti with growth management said meetings with potential developers are already set.

The money for the incentive fund is being taken from the General Fund Unrestricted Fund Balance.

Read the full resolution below:





For more information or to contact the workforce housing program, click here.