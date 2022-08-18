FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23.

The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered to repair the flame and will light the torch at 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

The flame relighting ceremony will lead into the next City Council meeting slated for 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. City Hall is located at 107 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW.

What is the Eternal Flame?

The flame is dedicated to veterans of all wars fought in the United States. Rogers-Hinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 235 donated The City Hall Eternal Flame to the City in 1973.

State Representative Pat Maney asked the council for the flame to be repaired this year and will be at the ceremony Tuesday night to speak.

The City of Fort Walton Beach shared a photo of what the new torch and cleaned design look like.

FWB Eternal Flame, 2022