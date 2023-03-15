FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Trashcans around Downtown Fort Walton Beach and the surrounding areas got a facelift courtesy of local high schoolers.

Teen artists at Choctawhatchee High School partnered with the Cultural Arts League and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency to eliminate graffiti on trashcans around town.

“The purpose of the project was to eliminate the graffiti on the trash cans,” said CRA Administrator Alisa Burleson. “The cans were in good shape; they were just graffitied.”

Art students Aloura Holman, Caitlin LeGarde and Laikyn Worth recently completed the project as an initiative to keep downtown Fort Walton Beach clean and green.

Choctawhatchee High School student Caitlin LeGrand painted this trash can with some of the flora and fauna native to Florida, including the orange blossom. LeGrand was one of three students from the school who painted one of the plastic garbage cans that sit along the streets in downtown Fort Walton Beach.

Choctawhatchee High School student Laikyn Worth painted her trash can with a variety of sea life and beach scenes. Worth was one of three students from the school who painted one of the plastic garbage cans that sit along the streets in downtown Fort Walton Beach.



Choctawhatchee High School student Aloura Holman painted this garbage can with pond lillies and a dog. Holman was one of three students from the school who painted one of the plastic garbage cans that sit along the streets in downtown Fort Walton Beach.

Choctawhatchee High School student Caitlin LeGrand painted this trash can with some of the flora and fauna native to Florida, including the Floida panther. LeGrand was one of three students from the school who painted one of the plastic garbage cans that sit along the streets in downtown Fort Walton Beach.

The downtown Fort Walton Beach trash can project included the efforts of (left to right) Chochatchee teacher Sarah Harris, Choctawhatchee student Aloura Holman, Sally Reagan with the Cultural Arts League, Choctawhatchee teacher Lisa Hall and Choctawhatchee students Laikyn Worth and Caitlin LeGrand.

Art teachers Lisa Hall and Sarah Harris helped the three students take on the project, design the themes, and paint the trash cans over the course of several months.

The City of Fort Walton Beach said the cans were covered by a clear protective coating and installed along the north side of Brooks Street, where visitors can now see and appreciate them.

“I think it’s really cool that it was all done by Choctawhatchee art students,” said Burleson. “We’re planning to do more cans and we want to bring other schools into the downtown art program.”

The Cultural Arts League and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency expect to continue the project to beautify Fort Walton Beach.

Those interested in painting trashcans or joining a similar cause can contact CRA Administrator Alisa Burleson at aburleson@fwb.org.