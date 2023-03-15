FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Trashcans around Downtown Fort Walton Beach and the surrounding areas got a facelift courtesy of local high schoolers.
Teen artists at Choctawhatchee High School partnered with the Cultural Arts League and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency to eliminate graffiti on trashcans around town.
“The purpose of the project was to eliminate the graffiti on the trash cans,” said CRA Administrator Alisa Burleson. “The cans were in good shape; they were just graffitied.”
Art students Aloura Holman, Caitlin LeGarde and Laikyn Worth recently completed the project as an initiative to keep downtown Fort Walton Beach clean and green.
Art teachers Lisa Hall and Sarah Harris helped the three students take on the project, design the themes, and paint the trash cans over the course of several months.
The City of Fort Walton Beach said the cans were covered by a clear protective coating and installed along the north side of Brooks Street, where visitors can now see and appreciate them.
“I think it’s really cool that it was all done by Choctawhatchee art students,” said Burleson. “We’re planning to do more cans and we want to bring other schools into the downtown art program.”
The Cultural Arts League and the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency expect to continue the project to beautify Fort Walton Beach.
Those interested in painting trashcans or joining a similar cause can contact CRA Administrator Alisa Burleson at aburleson@fwb.org.