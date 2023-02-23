FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Choctawhatchee High School freshman Dylan Blair is meant to work a grill. His dad Daniel taught him at a young age and he has been winning cook-offs around Fort Walton Beach since he was 12.

“Mainly in Alabama, one in Destin. The first one I won was in Spanish Fort,” said young grillmaster Dylan Blair.

After competing and beating adults in six cook-offs, Blair got his golden ticket to the 2023 Steak Cookoff Association World Championship in Fort Worth, Tx.

Blair said this is his first time in Texas, and he is excited to see the action.

“I want to try and beat people,” said Blair. “I am expecting a lot of ranches, a lot of cows, a lot of cowboys.”

Blair’s dad Daniel is also competing in the March 13 event. Dylan said he has beaten his dad in the past and loves the bonding competition.

“I mainly go up against my dad, that is the only person I really know,” said Blair.

Blair wanted to pay his own way to the Lone State State competition. He held a smoked pork butt fundraiser in February, and the community came out to support him.

Blair smoked 48 pork butts for neighbors and community members, raising enough for the registration and his trip to Texas.

Daniel and Dylan are on a team at some events, the ‘Smoke N Whiskey’ team, using rubs and seasoning from another teen grillmaster they have competed with and against.

Blair said he knows his hobby is rare and his friends at school don’t understand it yet.

“They think I am crazy,” said Blair. “They think cooking is like for women and all that.”

Blair said cooking steak is his favorite and he hopes to be cooking for the rest of his life. He wants people in Okaloosa County to know that “I am no joke.”

Good luck, Dylan!