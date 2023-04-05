FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers presented a District Challenge Coin to Jacqueline Sheffield on Tuesday, Apr. 4.

Sheffield is one of three finalists for the State of Florida’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

Chambers and district staff surprised Sheffield during one of her classes at Fort Walton Beach High School to recognize the honor.

“Mrs. Sheffield has been teaching at Fort Walton Beach High School for over twenty years, is an FWBHS Alumna, and is known as a teacher who pushes her students to do their best. She has always been an excellent educator and mentor to fellow teachers, and I’m proud that she is a finalist for this award,” said Chambers.

Chambers said the award recognizes teachers with deep content knowledge of their subject and the ability to enable and motivate students to succeed in their classroom.

The winner of the award will be announced in the summer of 2023.