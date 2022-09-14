FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies stepped into action Tuesday after a student threatened to kill another with a knife through an app message.

OCSO said the 15-year-old male at Fort Walton Beach High School sent the message Tuesday night on Discord. He told deputies he sent the message to a student who was disrespecting a female classmate.

The message sent featured a picture of the teen holding a knife sent to a group chat, according to the arrest report. The student said in the chat ‘Can you hold a change of clothes, a 9, and a pocketknife for me?’.

The teen did not name the female he was protecting or the student he threatened. OCSO charged the 15-year-old with felony intimidation, a written threat to kill or injure.

Tuesday’s incident makes the second in two days for Okaloosa County Schools. A student was arrested Monday for threatening another at knifepoint at Choctawhatchee High School.

Sheriff Eric Aden issued a statement with Tuesday’s arrest.

“I want to again emphasize that any threat involving students or school safety is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated, and substantiated threats will result in an arrest,” said Sheriff Eric Aden. “I also want to thank students who come forward to make sure these situations are reported and checked out. If you see something, say something.”

WKRG News 5 does not identify minors accused of crimes.